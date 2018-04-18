‘Excluded’ taximen to march tomorrow

Angry taxi drivers and guardjies from Port Elizabeth’s northern areas, who claim they were excluded from the new bus system, are planning a mass march tomorrow.

David Ruiters, who spoke on behalf of some of the drivers and door operators, said the municipality had promised there would be no loss of income or job losses, but there were many who had been left out in the cold.

Ruiters said some of them last received salaries in November and were sitting without an income.

The march will start at the Windvogel terminus to the IPTS bus depot where they hope to hand over a memorandum to a representative from the municipality.