Easter holiday road death toll jumps by 14%

The Eastern Cape had the fourth highest Easter holiday road death toll in the country.

This was revealed by Transport Minister Blade Nzimande during a briefing in Cape Town yesterday.

Nzimande said 510 people were killed on South Africa’s roads during the Easter holidays, showing a 14% increase from the death toll of 449 for last year.

A breakdown of the figures show that KwaZulu-Natal had 111 deaths, followed by Gauteng with 89 and Limpopo with 80.

The Eastern Cape death toll came in at 59, followed by Mpumalanga with 49, the Western Cape with 34, North West with 34, Free State with 27 and the Northern Cape with 27 deaths.

Nzimande said this year’s Easter period had been extended to include the school holidays, from March 29 to April 9.

The number of fatal crashes over the period sat at 430, compared with 349 last year.

Most crashes happened on weekends between 5pm and 8pm.

In all, 150 103 vehicles were stopped and 109 771 fines and notices issued.

“What stands out in analysing the report is that road crashes affect the poor and working class disproportionately more than other groups,” Nzimande said.

“This Easter there was a noticeable shift towards the rural poor who use the roads as pedestrians.

“The number of pedestrians affected by fatalities increased from 33.8% last year to 37.3% this year.”

Nzimande said this year the human factor contributed 89.5% to the crashes, compared with 74.3% last year.

“The preliminary report shows male drivers account for 71.1% of fatalities,” he said.