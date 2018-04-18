Bus strike gets underway in Bay
Nelson Mandela Bay Commuters were concerned not only about running late on Wednesday morning as a national bus strike got under way, but also about their safety.
Drivers from the Bay’s Algoa Bus Company have joined the strike following a deadlock in wage talks. The buses were behind locked gates in Korsten on Wednesday morning.
Algoa Bus chief executive Sicelo Duze announced the strike on Monday.
Scores of people were seen queuing at Cleary Park shopping Centre from as early as 6am to make it on time for work.
Stanford Road traffic was backed up with overcrowding of taxis.
Alicia Jonas, 33, of Bloemendal, a bus commuter said the strike was frustrating as it had a ripple effect on hundreds of people.
“I take the bus every day and when I got to the bus stop this morning, I found out there were no busses running.
“I wake up early and take the bus because it’s cheaper and more convenient especially because I have to travel all the way to Walmer.
“It is frustrating having to take three taxis now which increases our transport expenses as well,” she said.
Jonas said the taxi rank at Cleary Park was jam packed since the early hours of the morning, causing a “massive” delay for all commuters.
“It is almost as if there aren’t enough taxis to carry the load.”
A taxi operator who refused to be named said while it was a good thing for the taxis having to transport more people, the buses still needed to play their part in lessening the load.
“This is not right. We are happy to transport the people but the strike is also not fair on us,” he said.
While protest action was expected, there were no signs of disruptions.
Meanwhile the Bay’s roads portfolio head, Marlon Daniels, said the metro’s IPTS system had been suspended for the day as a safety precaution.
He said all ITPS roleplayers would meet later on Wednesday to discuss whether the service would resume on Thursday.
Commuters at #ClearyPark in #PortElizabeth say they have to find alternative means of transport as a result of the national #BusStrike pic.twitter.com/2FJhoVXU8B— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) April 18, 2018