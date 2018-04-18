Bus strike gets underway in Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay Commuters were concerned not only about running late on Wednesday morning as a national bus strike got under way, but also about their safety.

Drivers from the Bay’s Algoa Bus Company have joined the strike following a deadlock in wage talks. The buses were behind locked gates in Korsten on Wednesday morning.

Algoa Bus chief executive Sicelo Duze announced the strike on Monday.

Scores of people were seen queuing at Cleary Park shopping Centre from as early as 6am to make it on time for work.

Stanford Road traffic was backed up with overcrowding of taxis.

Alicia Jonas, 33, of Bloemendal, a bus commuter said the strike was frustrating as it had a ripple effect on hundreds of people.

“I take the bus every day and when I got to the bus stop this morning, I found out there were no busses running.

“I wake up early and take the bus because it’s cheaper and more convenient especially because I have to travel all the way to Walmer.

“It is frustrating having to take three taxis now which increases our transport expenses as well,” she said.

Jonas said the taxi rank at Cleary Park was jam packed since the early hours of the morning, causing a “massive” delay for all commuters.

“It is almost as if there aren’t enough taxis to carry the load.”