Spy boss Arthur Fraser has been transferred to the Department of Correctional Services.

Fraser had been embroiled in a legal row with intelligence services Inspector-General Setlhomamaru Dintwe‚ who was investigating Fraser.

Dintwe’s lawyer said the application would go ahead on Thursday. Dintwe had challenged Fraser’s decision to strip him of his security clearance.

“The case remains on the roll for Thursday. The issues raised in the application require urgent determination notwithstanding the removal of the DG‚” the lawyer said.

The State Security Agency said Fraser’s transfer followed consultations between President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Fraser on the suitable location of the Director-General.

“The transfer has been agreed upon with Mr Fraser and will be effective with immediate effect‚” the agency said in a statement.

Loyiso Jafta‚ who has extensive experience in intelligence‚ is replacing Fraser in an acting capacity.

The agency said Jafta held a B Luris degree from the Walter Sisulu University and had “extensive experience in the intelligence field which dates back to his days in Umkhonto WeSizwe where he served as an analyst in the Department of Intelligence and Security (DIS).”

“Mr Jafta has served in numerous roles which include as an analyst within the Counter Intelligence division of the former National Intelligence Agency (NIA)‚ Client Liaison Officer at the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee (NICOC)‚ Convenor of the Provincial Intelligence Coordinating Committee (PICOC) for KwaZulu Natal and has been tasked with responsibility over the Justice‚ Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) and International Relations‚ Peace and Security (ICPS) clusters as a member of the Policy Coordination and Advisory Services (PCAS) unit in the Presidency‚” the statement said.

“Furthermore‚ Mr Jafta has served as head of the National Communication Centre (NCC)‚ a signals intelligence entity that fell under the National Intelligence Agency and has led the policy framework on matters incidental to persons in remand detention.

“The President and Minister are confident that Mr Jafta is a suitable candidate to provide guided focus to the practical implementation of the institution’s legal mandate and that he will capably lead the State Security Agency in the period in which he serves as the acting Director-General.”

- Additional reporting by Karyn Maughn