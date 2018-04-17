Police search harbour for missing Ironman

Police divers, rescue dogs and the helicopter spent most of the day searching the harbour for David Bellet-Brissaud, 48, who was in the Bay to compete in the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship.

CCTV footage emerged of Bellet-Brissaud walking into the harbour via the Baakens Road entrance at about 1:10am on Friday.

By late Tuesday morning (17/04/18), and again in the afternoon, the police helicopter was doing an aerial search around the harbour while the K9 unit was deployed to assist.

Bellet-Brissaud went missing from the Paxton Hotel on the beachfront – across the road from the harbour – shortly after 1am on Friday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that divers had been sent into the water after video footage showed him entering a wharf within the harbour.

The footage shows him jumping between three chokka boats docked alongside each other.

Police and security officials had also searched all three chokka boats - alongside the wharf - on Tuesday afternoon.