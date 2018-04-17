NMU rape case moved to high court

The 32-year-old man accused of raping two Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students in the university’s computer labs on North Campus has had his case transferred to the Port Elizabeth High Court for a pre-trial conference.

The man is alleged to have gained entry to the campus by scaling a boundary wall before entering the labs at the fashion department where he raped two students.

The man who is not being named as he has not officially pleaded yet previously abandoned his formal bail application.

He has had a further charge of rape added to his charge sheet. He will appear in the Port Elizabeth High Court on May 4.