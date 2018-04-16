Family of missing triathlete head for PE

The family of missing Ironman athlete David Rene Roger Bellet-Brissaud started arriving in Port Elizabeth last night.

Late yesterday afternoon, police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the police still had no leads in their investigation.

Bellet-Brissaud, from Gabon, went missing on Thursday night after leaving the Paxton Hotel in Humerail.

According to the official Ironman tracker, Bellet-Brissaud received a bib number 1 387, but never started the race.

His sister, Vanessa Perret Bellet-Brissaud, said they had heard nothing from him.

“My brother will be arriving in Port Elizabeth [last night] and my mom and my grandma will also arrive [today],” she said.

“Thank you for everyone’s support.”

Last week, Bellet-Brissaud excitedly posted a picture of his Air France boarding pass on Instagram saying: “First leg. Libreville [Gabon’s International Airport]/Wednesday in Paris then Port Elizabath. Tick Tock”.

Next he posted his stats for a run in Paris with the caption “Acclimatising”.

He had no further social media postings after his arrival in Port Elizabeth.

Naidu said Bellet-Brissaud and his wife, Lydia, had booked into the Paxton Hotel.

“After settling in, the couple took a walk on the beachfront and later dined with friends [other participants from Gabon] at the Boardwalk complex,” she said.

“At about 9pm, they retired to their rooms. It is further alleged that at about 1am on Friday, his wife woke up and noticed that her husband was not in the room.”

She said they had perused CCTV footage showing Bellet-Brissaud leaving his room and walking out of the hotel and down the street.

“We are only meeting with his family tomorrow [Monday],” Naidu said, adding that they would also be able to access the metro cameras today in order to comb through footage.

Naidu said Bellet-Brissaud had not taken his cellphone or wallet with him.

“He was wearing a black hoodie top with the word ‘Adidas’ on the sleeves, blue jeans and takkies. He does not speak fluent English.”

Anyone who may have seen Bellet-Brissaud or can provide any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Eric Mathews at SAPS Humewood on 083-380-3714 or Crime Stop 08600-10111 or SAPS Humewood on (041) 504-5019.