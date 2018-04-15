Two killed in separate incidents

Two suspected gang members are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two – aged 23 and 32 – went to a housed in Greenfields, Booysen Park looking for someone on Friday.

“When they did not find the person at the house, two gunshots were fired and they left,” she said.

“The suspects then went to the house of the wanted person and when told by the father that his son was not at home, they allegedly shot the father, Christopher Jacobs, 41, in his neck. He died on the scene.”

Naidu said the two fled and were arrested in Booysen Park on Saturday.

The victim was not affiliated to any gangs.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man was shot dead in Moeggesukkel.

“It is alleged that the two cousins were sitting in a shack and one left to buy cigarettes. At about 2am, as he was returning to the shack, he heard the sound of gunshot,” Naidu said.

“As he neared the shack, he found his cousin Atshwaxola Maliza lying outside the shack. He sustained a gunshot wound under his armpit.”

Naidu said the motive was not known.

Police are investigating whether a 20-year-old arrested in Cherry Avenue near the scene of the shooting for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition is linked to the shooting.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.