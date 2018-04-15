Search continues for missing French Ironman athlete

The Ironman athlete who disappeared on Friday morning is still missing.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the police’s dog and diving units were deployed over the weekend searching for David Rene Roger Bellet-Brissaud, of Gabon.

Bellet-Brissaud, visiting the city for the first time, was in Port Elizabeth to compete in Sunday’s Standard Bank Ironman Africa Championship.

“At this stage we really don’t know the circumstances of his disappearance but we are probing all options – that is why we are using the divers and the dogs. We could not pick up any leads from the CCTV footage,” Naidu said.

Bellet-Brissaud and his wife arrived in Port Elizabeth on Thursday and checked into the Paxton Hotel at about 3pm.

They met friends for dinner later that day, and retired to their hotel room by about 9pm.

His wife woke up at about 1am Friday and realised he was not in the room.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie top, blues jeans and takkies. He took neither his phone nor his wallet with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officers Eric Mathews at SAPS Humewood on 083 380 3714 or Crime Stop 08600 1011 or SAPS Humewood on 041-5045019.