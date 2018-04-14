She felt compelled to organise‚ to mobilise‚ to lead when those who led our people had been sent across the bay to the Island‚ whilst others were forced to flee beyond our borders or were martyred by a state that knew no mercy.

She felt compelled to pick up the spear where it had fallen.

It was a spear that‚ throughout the darkest moments of our struggle‚ she wielded with great courage‚ unequivocal commitment and incredible skill.

Her formidable will was matched by a keen political sense and a presence that inspired both awe and admiration.

As a potent symbol of resistance‚ as the steadfast bearer of the name ‘Mandela’‚ she was seen by the enemy as a threat to the racist state.

She was an African woman who – in her attitude‚ her words and her actions – defied the very premise of apartheid ideology and male superiority.

Proud‚ defiant‚ articulate‚ she exposed the lie of apartheid.

She laid bare the edifice of patriarchy.

She challenged the attitudes‚ norms‚ practices and social institutions that perpetuated – in ways both brutal and subtle – the inferior status of women.

Loudly and without apology‚ she spoke truth to power.

And it was those in power who‚ insecure and fearful‚ visited upon her the most vindictive and callous retribution.

Yet‚ through everything‚ she endured.

They could not break her.

They could not silence her.

After Nelson Mandela was jailed‚ she said:

“They think‚ because they have put my husband on an island‚ that he will be forgotten. They are wrong. The harder they try to silence him‚ the louder I will become!”.

And she became evermore so bold and loud.

They thought they could ‘banish’ her to Brandfort.

They miscalculated greatly because in truth‚they sent her to live among her people – to share in their trials‚ tribulations and hardships‚ to share their hopes and aspirations‚ and to draw courage from their daily struggle against the tyranny of racial subjugation.

The enemy expected her to return from Brandfort diminished‚ broken and defeated.

They expected her to succumb to the excruciating pressure of years of solitary confinement‚ harassment and vilification.

Instead‚ she emerged from these tormentsemboldened‚ driven by a burning desire to give voice to the aspirations of her people.

To give them hope. To give them courage.

To lead them to freedom.

It was not long ago that we celebrated with Mama Winnie her 80th birthday.

On that occasion‚ we recited the poem by Maya Angelou‚ And still I rise.

It is only fitting that we should do so again today‚for Maya Angelou could easily have written this poem to describe Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s life.

You may write me down in history

With your bitter‚ twisted lies‚

You may tread me in the very dirt

But still‚ like dust‚ I'll rise.

Does my sassiness upset you?

Why are you beset with gloom?

'Cause I walk like I've got oil wells

Pumping in my living room.

Just like moons and like suns‚

With the certainty of tides‚

Just like hopes springing high‚

Still I'll rise.

Did you want to see me broken?

Bowed head and lowered eyes?

Shoulders falling down like teardrops.

Weakened by my soulful cries.

Does my haughtiness offend you?

Don't you take it awful hard?

'Cause I laugh like I've got gold mines

Diggin' in my own back yard.

You may shoot me with your words‚

You may cut me with your eyes‚

You may kill me with your hatefulness‚

But still‚ like air‚ I'll rise.

Does my sexiness upset you?

Does it come as a surprise

That I dance like I've got diamonds

At the meeting of my thighs?

Out of the huts of history's shame

I rise

Up from a past that's rooted in pain

I rise

I'm a black ocean‚ leaping and wide‚

Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.

Leaving behind nights of terror and fear

I rise

Into a daybreak that's wondrously clear

I rise

Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave‚

I am the dream and the hope of the slave.

I rise

I rise

I rise.

Like so many of our people she has lived with fear‚ pain‚ loss and disappointment.

And yet each day she rose with the nobleness of the human spirit.

They sought to denigrate her with bitter and twisted lies‚ but still she rose.

They wanted to see her broken‚ with bowed head and lowered eyes‚ and weakened by soulful cries‚ but still she rose.

As we bid her farewell‚ we are forced to admit that too often as she rose‚ she rose alone.

Too often‚ we were not there for her.

The day after she died‚ the ANC’s top six leaders went to her home to pay our condolences to her family.

Zenani Mandela‚ reflecting on her mother’s life and overcome by emotion‚ said: “My mother suffered. She had a very difficult life.”

Then she burst into tears.

That statement and those tears have stayed with me since that day.

Zenani’s tears revealed Mam’ Winnie’s wounds.

It brought to mind the moment when Jesus said to the apostle Thomas as recorded in the book of John 20:27:

“Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side.”

In essence‚ Jesus was saying to the apostle: “Touch my wounds.”

During this period of mourning many South Africans have been touching Mam’ Winnie’s wounds.

It ought to have been done long ago. For she wore the gaping wounds of her people.

She had been left to tend her wounds on her own for most of her life.

Left alone to fend for herself only caused her more pain.

But she touched our wounds all the time.

When we lost our loved ones‚ when people were in pain‚ overcome with anger‚ prone to violence‚ she came to touch our wounds.

She bore witness to our suffering.

She bandaged our wounds.

We did not do the same for her.

In her book Part of My Soul Went with Him‚ she wrote:

“I have ceased a long time ago to exist as an individual. The ideals‚ the political goals that I stand for‚ those are the ideals and goals of the people in this country. They cannot just forget their own ideas. My private self doesn’t exist. Whatever they do to me‚ they do to the people in the country. I am and will always be only a political barometer.