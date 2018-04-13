Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest in the tranquil and exclusive Fourways Memorial Park tomorrow.

The park‚ which was formerly a flower farm‚ is the same place where her late great-granddaughter Zenani Mandela was buried in 2010 after being hit by a car.

Due to privacy concerns‚ Calgro M3 Memorial Parks group chief executive Wikus Lategan could not divulge much about the preparations for Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral, but spoke in general.

“The preparations don’t differ much from the preparations for ordinary people,” Lategan said.

“We just pride ourselves in giving a dignified funeral for people’s loved ones. It’s a tranquil‚ quiet and relaxed environment.”

Lategan said security and privacy were the key things that set the memorial parks apart.“We are always ready to host a funeral.

“The place is well maintained as cleanliness is a big thing for us.” On average‚ the park took about 10 to 20 funerals on Saturdays‚ he said.

When it came to big funerals‚ it was all about control and security.

According to its website‚ the park offers state-of-the-art security‚ which includes 24-hour surveillance and guards‚ an armed response‚ access control‚ electric fencing and a 2.4-metre-high perimeter wall. Prices for a grave start from R28 000. “The landscape park also provides a sanctuary in which to pay respects to the deceased.

“The thatched stone chapel features large wooden windows‚ wooden benches‚ railway sleeper doors and a tranquil view.

“The chapel is not a consecrated chapel since families from differing religious and cultural persuasions make use of this facility‚” the website says. – TimesLIVE