Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s body arrived at her home in Orlando West on Friday just after 5pm‚ two hours after her expected arrival.

The vehicles with her body drove slowly from a mortuary some 4km away in Orlando East as hundreds of mourners accompanied the procession on foot from the mortuary.

Before the body's arrival‚ Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille went to Madikizela-Mandela's home to pay her respects.

American civil rights activist Rev Jesse Jackson stood outside the gates of Madikizela-Mandela's residence‚ together with other religious leaders‚ to await the arrival of her body.