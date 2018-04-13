Madikizela-Mandela's body arrives at her home
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s body arrived at her home in Orlando West on Friday just after 5pm‚ two hours after her expected arrival.
The vehicles with her body drove slowly from a mortuary some 4km away in Orlando East as hundreds of mourners accompanied the procession on foot from the mortuary.
Before the body's arrival‚ Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille went to Madikizela-Mandela's home to pay her respects.
American civil rights activist Rev Jesse Jackson stood outside the gates of Madikizela-Mandela's residence‚ together with other religious leaders‚ to await the arrival of her body.
The body of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was taken to her Soweto home ahead of her funeral on Saturday.
The crowds‚ which had gathered on the roads leading to her home‚ started singing struggle songs as they saw the procession arrive.
People ululated and chanted "Winnie" as her casket was carried towards the gate of her home by her grandsons.
Jackson and other preachers then entered Madikizela-Mandela's yard with the family members who were with the grandsons carrying her casket.
The crowd continued to sing struggle songs.
Madikizela-Mandela‚ who died last Monday aged 81‚ will be buried on Saturday.
- TimesLIVE