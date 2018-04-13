French Ironman athlete missing in Port Elizabeth

A French athlete due to compete in this weekend's Ironman African Championships in Port Elizabeth has gone missing.

David Rene Roger Bellet-Brissaud, 48, who lives in Gabon, and his wife booked into the Paxton Hotel at about 3.20pm on Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the couple took a walk along the beachfront once they had settled in and later joined friends for dinner at the Boardwalk.

They retired to their rooms at about 9pm, and when his wife woke up at 1am on Friday, she noticed that he was gone.

“CCTV footage shows that Bellet-Brissaud left the room and walked out the hotel and down the street. It is not clear in which direction he walked once on the main road.

“He did not take his wallet or cellphone with him. He was wearing a black hoody top with the words Adidas on the sleeves, blue jeans and takkies,” Naidu said.

“He wears prescription glasses and sports a beard. His hair is slightly long. His does not speak fluent English.

“It is the first time that the couple is visiting Port Elizabeth and this would have been his first race. He is not familiar with the place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officers Eric Mathews at SAPS Humewood on 083 380 3714 or Crime Stop 08600 1011 or SAPS Humewood on 041-5045019.