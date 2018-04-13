A metro police constable has been hailed as a hero after he skillfully caught a baby who was flung off the roof of a shack during a stand-off with police.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality paid tribute to constable Luyolo Nojulumba at a press conference‚ describing him as “our hero” on Friday.

The constable watched a tense drama unfold as a 38-year-old father climbed on the roof of his shack in Joe Slovo township‚ threatening to throw his daughter to the ground if authorities demolished the structure on Thursday.

As police tried to negotiate with him‚ he hurled the infant towards the ground.

Nojulumba‚ watching from below‚ held out his arms and caught the baby.

Asked how he felt about the dramatic rescue‚ his humble reply was: “Good. I saved a life yesterday.”

“The man threw the baby. I managed to catch the baby‚” he added.

He said the child’s mother appeared to want the baby to fall to the ground.

She was telling police to leave the structure alone‚ “because there is no way they can live without that shack‚” he explained.