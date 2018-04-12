News

JUST IN | Municipal vehicles trashed by protesting residents in Colchester

By Rochelle de Kock - 12 April 2018
Chaos erupted in Colchester after protesting residents closed in NMB councillors in a municipal hall
Chaos erupted in Colchester on Thursday night as Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality councillors and officials were closed inside a municipal hall by protesting residents.

The community burned tyres around the hall and trashed a large number of municipal vehicles, as well as the private cars of the councillors.

A car was petrol bombed in the fracas.

The officials and councillors were barred from leaving the premises where they were meant to address the community about the budget and IDP for the next financial year.

The incident on Thursday night, confirmed by speaker Jonathan Lawack and the Bay's safety and security boss John Best,is the fourth public participation meeting that had to be called off this week due to disruptions and violence.

More of this story in The Herald on Friday.

