Laughter, tears at send-off for Mama Winnie

Thousands of people flocked to the Orlando Stadium in the heart of Soweto yesterday for an emotional farewell to struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

There was laughter – and tears – as speaker after speaker at the official memorial service recalled memories and sang her praises.

Madikizela-Mandela, 81, died on April 2 after a long illness.

Sunshine broke through dense cloud cover during multi-faith prayers, while outside the stadium a motorcycle club sporting ANC colours arrived to pay their respects.

Entrepreneurs did a brisk trade, selling pap‚ kotas and hearty meals on Mooki Street leading into the stadium.

Inside, the Soweto Gospel Choir sang rousing numbers which prompted mourners to dance

Former president Nelson Mandla’s grandson, Mandla, was present along with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and anti-apartheid icon Advocate George Bizos, a close friend of Nelson Mandela.

They sat alongside at least 100 VIP delegates, including Mandela’s third wife, Graca Machel, on a black stage decorated with bright yellow and white flowers and flanked by two big screens.

Nomasonto Madikizela‚ who spoke on behalf of the family‚ told the crowd: “We will miss her. She was beautiful – not only on the outside but on the inside too.

“On her wedding day‚ her grandmother shouted and asked why they would allow her to marry a person who lives out in the veld.

“We didn’t understand at the time but we later understood she was referring to [Nelson] Mandela being sought by the police‚” Madikizela said.

Madikizela-Mandela’s grandson, Bambatha Mandela, who described his grandmother as “an extraordinary woman, a mother, a soldier, a fighter”, said: “She is one person who I thought would live forever.”

He recalled how in October last year he had drummed up the courage to propose to his sweetheart after being encouraged to do so by Mama Winnie.

He had proposed in Madikizela-Mandela’s home‚ in the same room where mourners’ mattresses had now been placed.

Bambatha lashed out at her critics, saying the family would not tolerate their defamatory messages and disrespect.

“Stop behaving like ungrateful children,” he said.

The people’s poet‚ Mzwakhe Mbuli‚ read a poem to Madikizela-Mandela‚ saying she had been no stranger to propaganda‚ criticism‚