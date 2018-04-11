A parliamentary committee inquiry into allegations of state capture has‚ for the time being‚ cancelled hearing testimony from the Gupta brothers.

Ajay‚ Atul and Rajesh Gupta‚ Duduzane Zuma and Dudu Myeni were summonsed on March 13 by the portfolio committee of public enterprises to testify at the inquiry today.

But Zukiswa Rantho‚ chairwoman of the parliamentary inquiry‚ confirmed yesterday that the sheriff had tried‚ unsuccessfully‚ to serve the summonses on the Guptas and Zuma at their last known addresses on April 4.

A security guard stationed at the residence of Dudu Myeni refused to take receipt of the summons on April 4. It was served by being fixed to the main outside gate.

In light of the witnesses “apparently not being present at their places of residence”‚ Rantho decided not to proceed with today’s meeting.

“The committee will engage with other law enforcement agencies such as the Hawks to assist in locating the witnesses so that the summonses can be issued by the sheriff.”

The Guptas and former SAA chairwoman Myeni were accused last month of showing an “unacceptable disregard” for the inquiry.

Myeni said she was too ill to attend and a lawyer for the Guptas indicated they were out the country. Ajay Gupta was recently spotted in Dubai.