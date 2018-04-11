Pastor Omotoso case postponed

Controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning where the case was postponed to May 15.

Omotoso, 59, was arrested in Port Elizabeth in April last year.

He is facing multiple charges related to the contravention of the Sexual Offences Act, including numerous charges of rape.

Some of the alleged victims were as young as 13.

Omotoso appeared with three other accused – Zukiwa Sitho, 28, Lusanda Solani, 36, and Nobubele Mlindi, 31,

The case was postponed to May 15 for the state to finalise the charges against the four accused and to have the case centralise.