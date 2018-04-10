Mam' Esther becomes Dr. Mahlangu
We knew that it was going to happen‚ that she was going to get an honourary doctorate at the University of Johannesburg‚ but when she walked in with her squad and took her place amongst the graduates‚ we were all up in our feels.
Mama Esther Mahlangu’s entourage arrives at the UJ Kingsway auditorium for her Honorary degree graduation ceremony... dressed in Traditional Ndebele Apparel. #EstherMahlangu#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/lRomz01BN9— Lopang Alamu (@LopangAlamu) April 9, 2018
UJ saluted Mam' Esther with the doctorate and applauded her for making such inroads despite the challenges she has faced.
With this honorary doctorate, we at UJ recognise Mamma Esther Mahlangu's legacy as a cultural entrepreneur who has skillfully negotiatesd local and global worlds and played a major role as an educator. #UJEstherMahlangu @mediauj— University of JHB (@go2uj) April 9, 2018
Dr Esther Mahlangu you are a visionary individual that has traversed what to others seemed insurmountable in terms of political barriers and we salute you. #UJEstherMahlangu @mediauj— University of JHB (@go2uj) April 9, 2018
With such a victory, Mzansi, like us, was up in the feels and everyone has come together to pay tribute to Mam' Esther.
Dr Esther Mahlangu 🎓🎓🎓#EstherMahlangu— Thokozani 👑 (@Thokii_Phiri) April 9, 2018
RT if you are proud to be Ndebele cos I am 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/wkhDwZJrqR
World-renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu is to be awarded with an honourary doctoral degree from the University of Johannesburg this evening. She is seated on stage, looking all sorts of beautiful ❤️ In a short while, she will be known as Dr. Mahlangu! #EstherMahlangu pic.twitter.com/iuTNVuLXGh— Avant (@avaseeth) April 9, 2018