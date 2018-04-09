Shimmering foil covered the bodies of three children who were crushed by a wall in Davis Street in Doornfontein‚ on Monday morning.

Their mothers sat next to their bodies‚ their heads covered in doeks with blankets draped over their shoulders.

The wall of the yard of a dilapidated building they called home tumbled down shortly after midday as the children played on the street‚ crushing them to death.

One man told TimesLIVE he saw the wall collapse.

“I was near the collapsed wall‚ about two metres away from it‚ playing with my two-year-old nephew‚” the man‚ who did not want to be named‚ said.