Stolen shotgun recovered

One person was killed and a stolen shotgun was recovered in separate incidents in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

At about 1.45am yesterday, police on patrol spotted a group of men walking in Sesame Close in Bethelsdorp.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that as the police approached the men, they started to run.

“In the pursuit, one of the suspects threw a shotgun into the yard of a house.

“The firearm was reportedly stolen in Humewood in February 2017,” Naidu said.

“A search of the area was conducted, but the men escaped.”

The firearm had been sent to the forensic unit for testing.

“[It] will be tested to see if it was used in any other shootings as well as to see if we could possibly find anything on it that could assist with identifying the culprit who was carrying it,” she said.’

The incident came only hours after Rowaine Cross, 27, was shot dead in the latest gang-related shooting in the city .

Cross was killed at 11pm on Saturday after he and two friends left a party in Highfield Road, Schauderville.

“After leaving the party, Cross and a member of the Fatcats gang were embroiled in an argument which turned into a physical encounter. A shot was fired and Cross sustained a fatal gunshot wound in his chest,” Naidu said.

“The suspect ran away but his identity is known to police.”

Naidu said that Cross had no known links to any gang.

“The cause of the argument is currently unknown.

“However, the area in which the fight erupted is known to be Fatcats turf.”

Naidu said the two incidents were not connected.

Police are searching for the gangster believed to be responsible for Cross’s death.

The provincial gang investigation unit has taken over the case.