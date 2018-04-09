Trade union Solidarity intends to initiate a court process to have Sout African Airways (SAA) placed under business rescue.

In a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan‚ the trade union has expressed its concern about the national air carrier‚ saying that its management and financial models are unsustainable and ineffective.

Solidarity deputy chief executive Werner Human said yesterday the auditor-general had stated in his recent report that substantial uncertainty existed as to whether SAA would be able to continue as a going concern‚ while Ramaphosa‚ Nene and Gordhan had undertaken to turn the airline around.

“There is no other choice but to privatise SAA.

“Solidarity invites the president and ministers to support its application,” Human said.