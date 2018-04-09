Emotional funeral for little girl who was electrocuted

A fitting farewell for an angel – that is how mourners described little Twané Booysen’s funeral in Helenvale at the weekend.

The three-year-old was electrocuted on Good Friday, a tragedy that is being investigated not only by the municipality, but also by the family’s Uitenhage-based attorney, Wilma van der Bank.

Van der Bank said the municipality might have been negligent and thus could have prevented the child’s death.

Twané died almost instantly after being electrocuted when she touched metal pipes running up a wooden electricity pole, which appeared to be faulty, in a garden across from their house.

Dozens of community members attended her burial on Saturday.

Kimlyn Daniels, a family member, also blamed the municipality.

“The municipality must do something about that [electricity] pole. Other children could also fall victim,” she said.

“I do not understand why they are taking so long to fix it. It’s either they [the municipality] fix the pole, or the community has to stand up and protest.”