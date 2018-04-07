Owner, assistant stabbed in shop robbery

A Spaza shop owner and his assistant have been stabbed during a robbery in Rosedale, Uitenhage.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said five men, two armed with firearms, had entered the spaza shop in Lanner Crescent at about 6.30pm on Thursday.

“One of the men with a firearm held an owner and his assistant at gunpoint while others ransacked the shop.

“The suspects stole cash, cigarettes and two cellphones.

“Two of the suspects, armed with knives, stabbed the victims before fleeing in a white Mazda vehicle,” Nkohli said.

“The victims sustained superficial stab wounds and were treated on the scene by medical personnel.”

Nkohli said detectives were following all leads and he appealed to anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.

A case of robbery and assault with the intention of doing grievous bodily harm is under investigation.