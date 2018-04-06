News

By TimesLIVE - 06 April 2018
Former President Jacob Zuma is appearing at the Durban High Court on charges of corruption and fraud
Image: Felix Dlangamandla / Pool

A grim-faced Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on Friday to answer to 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.

His first appearance was over within 20 minutes as the case was postponed to June 8.

The Zuma legal team confirmed he will “challenge legitimacy of decision to prosecute him”.

The charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company‚ Thint‚ from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

