Unpaid bills put police on the skids

A potential disaster is looming as a national police service provider which has not been paid has suspended services for two crucial systems which could stall forensic investigations and court cases.

This comes after Forensic Data Analysis (FDA) director Keith Keating warned this week that the company would halt certain support services to the systems as of midnight on Wednesday should it fail to meet an agreement with police.

The move to suspend services on the Property Control and Exhibit Management (PCEM) and Firearm Permit System (FPS) could stall ongoing court cases and severely hamper police investigations that rely on forensic testing.

The police fund the PCEM system, while the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) funds the FPS.

FDA supplies support services for both systems and says its decision to suspend the services came after non-payment since late last year.

Late yesterday afternoon, FDA confirmed it had suspended the services and that it was owed more than R70-million.

In a joint statement yesterday, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo and Sita multi-stakeholder projects executive Sithembele Senti said certain systems had been shut down.

“While [it] is likely to affect the efficiency of certain operations within the SAPS, they however do not completely bring operations to a halt.”

The statement added that steps had been taken to ensure that contingency plans were in place, but failed to specify what exactly had been done.

“In the meantime, we are seeking legal advice and will act accordingly.

“Also, we will not be giving out specifics given that there are serious security implications and that we may potentially need to act on the legal advice if necessary.”

Legal experts have warned of the ripple effect the situation could have on evidence and police firearm management.

“FDA has informed SAPS and Sita that to continue providing critical services to SAPS . . . is unjustifiable and irresponsible in circumstances where payments are unlawfully withheld and where FDA will receive no payments in the foreseeable future,” Keating said.