Baby dumped in drain still in hospital

The newborn baby who was found dumped in a drain in Lorraine earlier this week is still being treated at Dora Nginza Hospital.

Social worker Pamela Rubushe confirmed on Friday morning that the girl was still alive. She was responding to fake news on social media that the baby had died.

“I don’t know who makes up a lie like that,” Rubushe said.

The baby miraculously survived being dumped down a stormwater drain in Sedan Avenue and was found by a woman walking her dog on Tuesday.