Bay’s new party AIM gets go-ahead to contest local elections
Interim leadership to be announced at a public event next month
The new Nelson Mandela Bay party, Abuntu Integrity Movement (AIM), has been given the greenlight to contest the 2021 local government election.
Member of the AIM interim leadership, businessman Sello Headbush, said the IEC had formally registered the party, which was an important milestone for the newly formed residents’ movement which seeks to end maladministration in the metro and to improve service delivery...
