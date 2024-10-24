Gift of the Givers has once again come to the rescue of Nelson Mandela Bay residents, this time to provide aid in the aftermath of floods which left many families displaced this week.
Heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday left large parts of the Bay waterlogged, leaving close to 3,000 people destitute.
At least three people also lost their lives.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman.
We also speaking to Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk.
LISTEN | How Nelson Mandela Bay people affected by flooding were helped
Image: WERNER HILLS
