LISTEN | What’s being done to secure N2 from the flooding

There are plans to place about 500 available dolosse along the N2 entering Nelson Mandela Bay to address recent incidents of flooding from the sea along that stretch of road.
Unusually high seas in recent months have resulted in the N2 being covered in rocks washed up by the sea and long queues of traffic had to be diverted and the debris cleared off the road.
This as the dolosse — designed to secure the shore from heavy seas along the N2 — have slowly been subsiding.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) project manager Danfred Adams who says apart from the immediate plan to address the problem, the agency is engaging with the Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) on a long-term project which is expected to kick off in November.
“There have now been three events in the last three months which is quite unusual,” he said.
“Prior to that, we had one event in five to seven years so obviously we’ve from our side had to increase efforts and put certain measures in place.
“What we detected upon inspection on Saturday morning is that there is a bit of erosion and wash away that’s starting to occur next to the N2, so from a road authority perspective we need to look at what we can put in place to protect the N2 from further damage.”
We also speak to Nelson Mandela Bay climate resilience project lead Gary Koekemoer who says more dolosse are needed in place, possibly other concrete defences, to ensure the road remains unaffected.
