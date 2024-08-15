LISTEN | A closer look at the troubles plaguing some schools

Nelson Mandela Bay schools have been in the headlines over the past few days — and not always for good reasons.
It emerged this week that the Eastern Cape education department was investigating allegations that a grade 1 teacher at Herbert Hurd Primary School in Newton Park had forced some children to lick up food that had spilt on the classroom floor.
The Gqeberha teacher was given a final written warning on Tuesday.
On Thursday, The Herald reported on desperate teachers who, fed up with the unruly behaviour of children and regular acts of vandalism at Bonzai School in Sydenham, downed tools in a last-ditch effort to regain control of the situation.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to education expert Prof Jonathan Jansen, who says the education system is broken.
