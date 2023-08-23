×

LISTEN | How do we save Bay’s historic buildings?

23 August 2023
Gqeberha residents raised concerns after a large part of the top of Newspaper House recently caved in
SORRY STATE: Gqeberha residents raised concerns after a large part of the top of Newspaper House recently caved in
Image: WERNER HILLS

Newspaper House drew attention last week when a section of the roof seemingly caved in.

This raised concerns among historians of Nelson Mandela Bay whose  hearts are set on preserving the city’s rich history.

The Historical Society is afraid that Newspaper House might end up in a state of “demolition through neglect”, like many other historic buildings in the Bay.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to society chair Graham Taylor about preserving Nelson Mandela Bay historic buildings. 

