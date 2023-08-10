×

LISTEN | Adrian Gardiner talks about wild ride in wildlife tourism

10 August 2023
Adrian Gardiner has won a global award for his work in tourism
Image: Supplied

Nelson Mandela Bay’s  Adrian Gardiner, who spearheaded the Eastern Cape’s move to wildlife tourism in the 1990s, has won a global award.

The Skift Award is one of a number of international awards Gardiner and his Mantis team have won over the years.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Gardiner about what this award means to him.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

