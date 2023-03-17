The weather aside, the Isuzu Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay earlier in March was “an incredibly successful event” according to Ironman SA managing director Keith Bowler.
Thunderstorms on the morning meant the start of the triathlon had to be delayed and the first leg, the 3.8km swim shortened to just 900m.
But, the weather cleared up for the most part, and the event continued without any major issues.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Bowler reflects on the event which saw athletes from 52 countries participate.
LISTEN | Ironman shows its muscle whatever the weather
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
The weather aside, the Isuzu Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay earlier in March was “an incredibly successful event” according to Ironman SA managing director Keith Bowler.
Thunderstorms on the morning meant the start of the triathlon had to be delayed and the first leg, the 3.8km swim shortened to just 900m.
But, the weather cleared up for the most part, and the event continued without any major issues.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Bowler reflects on the event which saw athletes from 52 countries participate.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Multimedia
Multimedia
Multimedia