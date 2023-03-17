×

LISTEN | Ironman shows its muscle whatever the weather

17 March 2023
Frenchman Leon Chevalier roars with joy as he crosses the line to claim his maiden Isuzu Ironman African Championship title in his first attempt at the gruelling Gqeberha race
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

The weather aside, the Isuzu Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay earlier in March was “an incredibly successful event” according to Ironman SA managing director Keith Bowler.

Thunderstorms on the morning meant the start of the triathlon had to be delayed and the first leg, the 3.8km swim shortened to just 900m.

But, the weather cleared up for the most part, and the event continued without any major issues.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Bowler reflects on the event which saw athletes from 52 countries participate. 

