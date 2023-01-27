×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | Successful SA20 knocks it out the park

27 January 2023
Cricket SA vice-president and former EP Cricket president Donovan May details the success of the SA20.
Cricket SA vice-president and former EP Cricket president Donovan May details the success of the SA20.
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/ GALLO IMAGES

The SA20 has provided the cricket-loving public with a welcomed distraction from the travails of the Proteas men's side.

Crowds have warmed to the inaugural event and packed out venues across the country.

St George's Park has been at the forefront of the excitement and can also look forward to hosting the Women's T20 World Cup next month.

Cricket SA vice-president and former EP Cricket president Donovan May details the success of the SA20.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read