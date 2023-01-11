By all accounts, the past December was “very pleasing” for Nelson Mandela Bay businesses.
So says Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen in this week’s Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann.
“By all indications, when I speak to businesses in the tourism and retail related sectors, they had a very pleasing December,” Van Huyssteen says.
Listen to what else she has to say:
LISTEN | Chamber CEO unpacks December business boost
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
