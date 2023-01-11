×

LISTEN | Chamber CEO unpacks December business boost

11 January 2023
Foot traffic has exceeded expectations, with an average of about 35,000 people headed to the refurbished Boardwalk Mall on most days.
HAPPY TENANTS: Foot traffic has exceeded expectations, with an average of about 35,000 people headed to the refurbished Boardwalk Mall on most days.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

By all accounts, the past December was “very pleasing” for Nelson Mandela Bay businesses.

So says Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen in this week’s Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann.

“By all indications, when I speak to businesses in the tourism and retail related sectors, they had a very pleasing December,” Van Huyssteen says.

Listen to what else she has to say:

