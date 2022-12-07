×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | Metro acting fire chief talks about prevention

07 December 2022
A Huey helicopter water bombs the blaze as it sweeps out of the Baakens River Valley towards William Moffett Retail Park
WATER BOMB: A Huey helicopter water bombs the blaze as it sweeps out of the Baakens River Valley towards William Moffett Retail Park
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Nelson Mandela Bay firefighters worked up to 20 hours during the peak of fires that raged across the Bay last week.

And in the end they, assisted by organisations like Gift of the Givers, managed to put out the fires that had been blazing for days, preventing any injuries, loss of life or major damage. 

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with metro acting fire chief Wayne Hendricks and Gwynneth Marmetschke about how to prevent further  fires as we head into the fire season.

 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read