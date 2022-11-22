×

Multimedia

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Eusebius McKaiser in conversation with Jacques Pauw

By TIMESLIVE - 22 November 2022
This is an edited extract from 'Our Poisoned Land: Living in the Shadows of Zuma's Keepers'.
Image: Supplied

Listen to the discussion: 

In the latest edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE he is joined by journalist and author Jacques Pauw to discuss his new book, Our Poisoned Land. It is a sequel to his previous best-seller, The President's Keepers.

McKaiser engaged Pauw on many themes and questions which included: Is the much discussed excerpt about the EFF a distraction from the main issues in the book or a fair reflection of his intentions as author? How does he respond to critics who think unethical journalism, related to an incident at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, undermines his journalistic integrity and credibility? What are examples of the linkages between money, politics and the subversion of the constitution? Why is Prasa such a big focus of the book? What are the implications of the empirical evidence of state capture specifically for the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa? Is the EFF a bona fide political party or a criminal enterprise?

This interview accompanies a separate written review by McKaiser that is also available on the TimesLIVE website.

TimesLIVE

