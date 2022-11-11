It doesn’t get any tougher than Australia and that will be interim Proteas coach Malibongwe Maketa’s first challenge as he prepares the team for their three-match Test tour Down Under in December and January.
The former Warriors coach, born in Gqeberha and raised in King William’s Town (Qonce), was named interim coach to replace Mark Boucher earlier in November.
“With international cricket you’re required to win every time you represent your country and that is what we’re going to be focusing on — making sure we are mentally and physically ready to go and compete and win,” he says in That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week.
Listen as Maketa looks to the upcoming tour and also reflects on the team’s performance at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup still under way in Australia.
LISTEN | New Proteas coach Maketa ready for challenge
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
It doesn’t get any tougher than Australia and that will be interim Proteas coach Malibongwe Maketa’s first challenge as he prepares the team for their three-match Test tour Down Under in December and January.
The former Warriors coach, born in Gqeberha and raised in King William’s Town (Qonce), was named interim coach to replace Mark Boucher earlier in November.
“With international cricket you’re required to win every time you represent your country and that is what we’re going to be focusing on — making sure we are mentally and physically ready to go and compete and win,” he says in That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week.
Listen as Maketa looks to the upcoming tour and also reflects on the team’s performance at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup still under way in Australia.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Multimedia