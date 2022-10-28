×

LISTEN | Coach Mammila on track with Chippa

28 October 2022
Chippa United Head Coach Morgan Mammila
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Morgan Mammila may not be everyone's cup of tea, but since his appointment Chippa United have seen an upturn of their onfield fortunes.

The Chilli Boys won their first four games under Mammila before suffering their first loss this week.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Mammila shares how he has managed to catapult the team into sixth position on the log.

ALSO LISTEN:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

Most Read