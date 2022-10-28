Morgan Mammila may not be everyone's cup of tea, but since his appointment Chippa United have seen an upturn of their onfield fortunes.
The Chilli Boys won their first four games under Mammila before suffering their first loss this week.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Mammila shares how he has managed to catapult the team into sixth position on the log.
LISTEN | Coach Mammila on track with Chippa
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
