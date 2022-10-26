This is the third time since 2019 that explosive devices have been found in the dam, and residents as well as experts are stumped as to the origin of the ordnance.
A search of the dam for more explosive devices continued this week with police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli advising anyone who came across such devices to contact the police and evacuate the area immediately.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to Nkohli, military historian Franco Cilliers and Ward 51 councillor Roelf Basson.
LISTEN | Mystery of explosive devices in Kariega dam
Image: Supplied
