×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | End to huge power hikes in sight

21 October 2022
Ratepayers will no longer have to carry the cost of electricity theft and broken infrastructure that pushes up municipal tariffs after the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber won a court battle to halt unfair power hikes
Ratepayers will no longer have to carry the cost of electricity theft and broken infrastructure that pushes up municipal tariffs after the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber won a court battle to halt unfair power hikes
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

Power to the people — without unfair power hikes.

That sums up a Gauteng high court ruling by judge Elizabeth Kubushi on Thursday declaring the National Energy Regulator of SA’s (Nersa) determination of the municipal tariff guideline and revision of municipal tariff benchmarks for the 2021/2022 financial year, and extended to the 2022/2023 financial year, as unlawful and invalid.

This was after the Mandela Bay Business Chamber along with the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber late in 2021 challenged the methodology used by Nersa that determines the tariffs.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, we speak to chamber CEO Denise van Huysteen and board member David Mertens.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...

Most Read