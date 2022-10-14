×

LISTEN | Cricket coach Malibongwe Maketa’s chance for top SA job

14 October 2022
Malibongwe Maketa has reesurfaced as one of the front-runners to take over when Mark Boucher vacates his position
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Former Warriors cricket coach Malibongwe Maketa was once on track to become the first black South African mentor of the Proteas having served as an assistant to ex-head coach Ottis Gibson.

For some reason, he drifted out of favour but his name has resurfaced as one of the front-runners to take over when Mark Boucher vacates the position after the T20 World Cup.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Maketa.

