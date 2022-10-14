Former Warriors cricket coach Malibongwe Maketa was once on track to become the first black South African mentor of the Proteas having served as an assistant to ex-head coach Ottis Gibson.
For some reason, he drifted out of favour but his name has resurfaced as one of the front-runners to take over when Mark Boucher vacates the position after the T20 World Cup.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Maketa.
LISTEN | Cricket coach Malibongwe Maketa’s chance for top SA job
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Former Warriors cricket coach Malibongwe Maketa was once on track to become the first black South African mentor of the Proteas having served as an assistant to ex-head coach Ottis Gibson.
For some reason, he drifted out of favour but his name has resurfaced as one of the front-runners to take over when Mark Boucher vacates the position after the T20 World Cup.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Maketa.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Multimedia