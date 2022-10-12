“We have to be honest. We have failed as a municipality to create sufficient public awareness in terms of this drought.
“So we are confident that we are starting to implement a public awareness campaign that will make people aware of the need to reduce their consumption,” Odendaal says.
“We also have to be honest that the municipality has also failed to get its own house in order both in terms of public awareness but also in terms of fixing our infrastructure so that we don’t lose that much water.
“We’re currently losing nearly 40% of water coming into the city so it’s immoral of us to, first of all, lay the blame with our consumers and, second, then to severely punish them with regards to the punitive tariffs.
“We have to get our own house in order but while we do that, we implore our public to conserve our water resources and use as little as possible.”
We also speak to metro water boss Joseph Tsatsire.
LISTEN | Strong case for Nelson Mandela Bay water tariff drop
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
It would be immoral of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to blame residents for the metro’s water woes and to punish them with added punitive tariffs.
So says mayor Retief Odendaal in Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, speaking about the municipality’s move to drop the water tariffs for residents who use more than nine kilolitres a month down a notch, in the hope that municipal accounts will be settled.
“We have to be honest. We have failed as a municipality to create sufficient public awareness in terms of this drought.
“So we are confident that we are starting to implement a public awareness campaign that will make people aware of the need to reduce their consumption,” Odendaal says.
“We also have to be honest that the municipality has also failed to get its own house in order both in terms of public awareness but also in terms of fixing our infrastructure so that we don’t lose that much water.
“We’re currently losing nearly 40% of water coming into the city so it’s immoral of us to, first of all, lay the blame with our consumers and, second, then to severely punish them with regards to the punitive tariffs.
“We have to get our own house in order but while we do that, we implore our public to conserve our water resources and use as little as possible.”
We also speak to metro water boss Joseph Tsatsire.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Multimedia