Those living in SA have been getting poorer over the past decade but “at the moment things are going particularly rough out there”.
That is the opinion of economist Dawie Roodt in That Weekend Feeling With Daron Mann, commenting that rising energy prices, interest rates and inflation coupled with high levels of unemployment are contributing to the state of SA’s economy.
“What’s very concerning is that the absolute levels of poverty are going up as well and an absolute level of poverty is when people are going to bed hungry so we are going through a very difficult time,” he says.
Listen to what else he has to say about the economic outlook.
LISTEN | Economist Dawie Roodt on state of SA economy
Image: 123RF/LEONARD ZHUKOVSKY
