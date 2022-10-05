×

Multimedia

LISTEN | How do we solve the dog attack problem?

05 October 2022
There have been several dog attacks involving pit bull in recent months
There have been several dog attacks involving pit bull in recent months
Image: 123RF/ALEKTA

We need to acknowledge that certain dog breeds — pit bulls, rottweilers, boerboels — are a power breed and when they inflict injury, it is serious because the bite from a little Chihuahua or Min Pin can’t inflict as much damage as a pit bull or boerboel.

So says Animal Welfare Society (AWS) general manager Cynthea van Rhijn in Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week.

This is just days after an animal handler with cerebral palsy was attacked by a pit bull at the AWS shelter.

Quick thinking by the AWS vet and staff saved Matthew Murray’s life after the adult male cross pit bull grabbed hold of the 26-year-old, severely damaging his left arm and severing one of his main arteries in the process.

We also speak to the Pit Bull Federation of SA' Lehanda Rheeder.

