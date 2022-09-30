×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | Daine Klate awaits word on Chippa United coaching job

30 September 2022
Daine Klate speaks at a press conference for the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United at Orlando Stadium
LONG WAIT: Daine Klate speaks at a press conference for the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United at Orlando Stadium
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Daine Klate is being patient as he awaits clarification regarding his role with Nelson Mandela Bay soccer team Chippa United. 

Klate, one of SA’s most decorated players at SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits, was appointed Chippa head coach in July after some time spent  coaching Chippa’s reserves.

Then in September, after seven matches, reports surfaced that he had been sacked.

Chippa United officially denied this, but Morgan Mammila proclaimed himself coach after the team’s 1-0 win against Marumao Gallants in the DStv Premiership.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Klate. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read