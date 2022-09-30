Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Daine Klate is being patient as he awaits clarification regarding his role with Nelson Mandela Bay soccer team Chippa United.
Klate, one of SA’s most decorated players at SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits, was appointed Chippa head coach in July after some time spent coaching Chippa’s reserves.
Then in September, after seven matches, reports surfaced that he had been sacked.
Chippa United officially denied this, but Morgan Mammila proclaimed himself coach after the team’s 1-0 win against Marumao Gallants in the DStv Premiership.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Klate.
LISTEN | Daine Klate awaits word on Chippa United coaching job
Image: VELI NHLAPO
