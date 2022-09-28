×

LISTEN | Keeping the Nama language alive

28 September 2022
Nama is being taught at eight schools in the Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/Samorn Tarapan

Often considered a dying language in SA, Nama has received a welcome boost with the introduction in eight Eastern Cape schools of language lessons in Nama. 

Historically spoken by the Khoi, the language is being taught at four schools in Gqeberha and Kariega and four more in the Graaff-Reinet area. 

The schools form part of a pilot project, with the assistance of teachers in Namibia, to revive the language and as a start, Nama will be taught to smaller classes

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Goakxoab Kora Vernon Hennings and Goakxoab George Maleiba about the introduction of the language at schools.

Brendon Billings, who teaches Nama, also gives us a quick lesson in the basics — hello, goodbye, please and thank you. 

