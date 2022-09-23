×

EXPLAINER | Political chaos in Nelson Mandela Bay

23 September 2022
Eusebius McKaiser
Contributor and analyst

Eusebius on TimesLIVE hosted Rochelle de Kock, editor of The Herald and Andisa Bonani, senior political reporter at The Herald to explain and debate this week's political drama in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The municipality has a new mayor, the DA's Retief Odendaal, who replaces the ANC's Eugene Johnson...

