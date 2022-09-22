In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann last week we spoke to DA councillor Retief Odendaal on his plans for the Bay should he become mayor. During a council meeting early on Thursday morning Odendaal was elected as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.
Here is what he had to say:
LISTEN | New mayor speaks on plans for the Bay
Image: Werner Hills
