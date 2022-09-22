×

Multimedia

LISTEN | New mayor speaks on plans for the Bay

22 September 2022
Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal
Image: Werner Hills

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann last week we spoke to DA councillor Retief Odendaal on his plans for the Bay should he become mayor. During a council meeting early on Thursday morning Odendaal was elected as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay. 

Here is what he had to say: 

Subscribe free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

